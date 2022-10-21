Try This New Dr Pepper Flavor but There’s a Catch
When a favorite food or drink company introduces a new flavor, we get excited. Just look at Blue Bell, any time there is a new flavor announced or the return of a favorite flavor, fans get excited. Dr Pepper is a favorite soft drink for many, including myself. But the introduction of Dr Pepper's newest flavor left some fans a little confused as to how to be able to get it as it won't be coming to store shelves.
New Dr Pepper Flavor
Monday, October 17, Dr Pepper introduced a brand new flavor to their lineup, a non-alcoholic bourbon flavored Dr Pepper. Yes, that is not a typo. Personally, I love to mix some bourbon or whiskey with my Dr Pepper but a non-alcoholic version? I don't know. I'd like to give it a try but it won't be available in your grocery store or in the cooler at your favorite convenience store. You have to join Dr Pepper's rewards program to have a chance to get it.
There's a Catch to Trying It
Yeah, that's very weird. I do buy a lot of Dr Pepper, though, so I may need to sign up for this rewards program. Even with it being non-alcoholic, you'd still get carded for it, so maybe that's why Dr Pepper went this route for fans to try it. I don't think they want kids running into a convenience store and grabbing one of these from the cooler.
Pepper Perks
If I'm reading things correctly, you earn points every time you buy a Dr Pepper product then use those points to win prizes or get discounts at various retailers. One of those prizes is the limited edition non-alcoholic bourbon flavored Dr Pepper.
Sign up for the rewards program if you feel like it and see if you can score a six pack, or however they're packaging the new flavor, and let us know what you think if you can get it.