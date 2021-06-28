Try This Effective, Funny Lawn Care Hack if You Hate Mowing Grass [Watch]

Hate mowing your lawn? Don't sweat it because this simple, funny and effective grass cutting hack is exactly what you need.

I'm the type of person that really enjoys mowing my grass. It's my therapy. I put on headphones and bask in the tonal hum and vibration of the lawn mower. I probably do my best thinking while I'm cutting my grass, for whatever that's worth.

I painfully make sure I have the lines in yard as straight and uniformed as I possibly can without needing to pop chalk lines...which I've seriously almost done.

Paul Lampard/ThinkStock

However, some of you are just not into this yard work zen, and I completely understand that. I mean, it's hard to enjoy something that no matter how much time and effort you put into it, you're only going to have to do it all over again in a matter of days.

The good news is, if you're one of these folks, then this could be the answer to your grass-cutting prayers.

99bbtom Via YouTube

Watch as YouTuber 99bbtom ties a tether to his lawnmower and just lets it go round and round cutting his grass. With each revolution, the rope gets shorter, therefore changing the path of the lawnmower.

Taking a look at the comments on this video that has well over 2 million views to date, people in the comments chime in on ways to make the method more effective.

99bbtom Via YouTube

Clearly you can poke holes in this super slacker lawn hack, but you have to give him credit for coming up with the idea and giving it a shot.

Sure, your lawn will look like it has crop circles all over it but hey, think of all the time you'll have to figure out how to make your trash throw itself away?