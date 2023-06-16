Talk about a classic case of “Oops, my bad!” Or maybe it’s a textbook example of “you had one job.”

Either way, the throw-and-catch stunt gone wrong is as painful-looking of a fail as you’ll ever see.

Picks Up! Cheerleader Down

I don’t know what the stunt they were working on is called, but it involves female cheerleaders being tossed up in the air and the male team members acting as bases to make sure the flyers land standing up.

That’s how it was drawn up, but that’s not how it was executed.

Instead, UTEP cheerleader Tegan Gonzales painfully found out that gravity wasn’t her friend when her assigned spotter, Christopher Adrian Bustillos, lost his focus and tried to catch the flyer he threw in the air instead of the flyer thrown in his direction.

The end result was Tegan taking an unexpected and agonizing plunge and landing hard on her tailbone, leaving the internet collectively wincing.

Never has the phrase “I feel your pain” been more true.

The viral splat appears to have been filmed during a University of Texas at El Paso Cheer Team practice.

The tiny Tegan, a Pebble Hills High School alum and second year UTEP Cheer Team member, survived the un-cheerful surprise with both her spine and sense of humor intact.

“Ahaha, everything’s okay,” she commented on the video post. “Thanks for the shoutout.”

No word if she kicked Bustillos in the nuts, although no one would blame her if she did.

