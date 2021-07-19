Emoji Waffles Are Hitting Stores Everywhere

Emojis on your food is now a thing! This new creation hit shelves just in time for World Emoji Day this past weekend.

If you have ever wanted your food to match your mood then now you are in luck. Eggo is releasing a new waffle called the Eggoji. Yes, you read that correctly! This is the same great waffle they have always made but now with emojis on them.

The Eggoji will come in boxes of 10 and have six different emoji designs that you can choose from when starting your day off at the breakfast table. Eggo has only included the following emjois: laugh-cry face, starry-eyed face, the heart-eyes, a winking one, a silly one, and one with glasses. When looking at these emoji's they do seem to be some of the top-used emojis, especially if you were to look in my phone.

While the company is very excited about this new product they are also taking the opportunity to give back with this new breakfast favorite. If you take a photo of your Eggoji waffles and post it to Twitter using the hashtag #EggojiNoKidHungry, Eggo will donate up to 100 breakfasts per post to No Kid Hungry, up to a maximum of 500,000 meals.

How Long Does Produce Last

10 Foods Louisiana People Can't Live Without