‘Enchanted 2’ Delays Were Due To Script Disagreements

Enchanted star Patrick Dempsey has shared the reason why a sequel to the live-action Disney film has taken so long to get off its feet. The movie, titled Disenchanted, is finally in the works, more than 13 years after its predecessor debuted. In a recent interview with Variety, Dempsey revealed that a lot of Disenchanted’s delays had to do with disagreements over the script.

“Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script,” explained Dempsey. “It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.”

Dempsey is right in saying that Enchanted isn’t your average Disney flick. The 2007 film stars Amy Adams as the winsome Giselle, a cookie-cutter Disney princess whose life is thrown into chaos when she falls down a charmed wishing well. She finds herself in the heart of New York City, a place where “there are no happy endings.” The movie shatters Disney cliches through show-stopping musical numbers and clever in-jokes, along with a surprisingly satisfying ending. It only makes sense that Disney wants to get the sequel just right.

In Disenchanted, Dempsey’s character Robert will also be singing for the first time. The Grey's Anatomy actor teased that the “lyrics are really fun” and “the numbers have really great choreography.” As the project begins to pick up steam, we can't wait to find out more about how Disenchanted will continue Enchanted's magical legacy.

