East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas

Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.

Get our free mobile app

No Shortage of Food to Try

We know about the mounds of fair food we'll get to try at the State Fair of Texas. It will all be fried, some will be sweet, none will be healthy for us, but man oh man will our stomachs be happy. While we enjoy those fair food concoctions at the State Fair of Texas, head over to the Creative Arts Building where you will find a large variety of celebrity and local chefs giving demonstrations and even some samples of their cuisine.

Local Chefs Mixed with Celebrity Chefs

Mixed in with the numerous celebrity and local chefs, four chefs from East Texas will be leading demonstrations during the State Fair of Texas. See who they are and when they are scheduled to appear below:

Lance McWhorter – Culture ETX in Tyler, Saturday, October 20, 2022, 2:30 p.m.

Jennifer Gorrell – Kaufman ISD Culinary Arts in Kaufman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Rick Neal – Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard, Thursday, October 6, 2022, 12:30 p.m.

Larry Matson – Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Saturday, October 22, 2002, 11:00 a.m.

Very cool to see some East Texas based chefs get some shine in front of visitors from all across the state at this year's State Fair of Texas in Dallas. If you want to see the full schedule of chefs appearing this year, go to bigtex.com.

The State Fair of Texas is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen sponsored by Cutco. The demonstrations feature a collection of the most talented chefs across the country–from cowboy chefs to barbecue bosses and everything in between. This ongoing FREE series is perfect for all the foodies who want to get a taste of Texas! This is a true melting pot of culinary artists, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs, and cookbook kings and queens. These gifted chefs will also give kitchen tips, answer questions, and share samples with the audience, all while preparing their favorite dishes. Join us at the Creative Arts Building to view demonstrations from nearly 100 local, regional, and national kitchen masters. Fairgoers can treat their taste buds and enjoy these free demonstrations all 24 days of the Fair. - State Fair of Texas Press Release

2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists Every year, the State Fair of Texas shows off some of wildest concoctions of food anywhere with the Big Tex Choice Awards. Here are your Top Ten finalist for this year.

5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, Texas Here is a look at 5 delicious and difficult food challenges near Dallas, TX.