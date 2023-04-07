ETX Rockers Whiskey Myers to Bring Their Powerful Live Show to Palestine, TX

Whiskey Myers is back in East Texas on Saturday April 15th in for their annual Wiggy Thump festival in Palestine, TX. But man, this show is worth the drive from Tyler, Longview, and even Houston or Dallas, TX.

Whiskey Myers is a talented band, but there's no way the guys would have made it to the heights they're enjoying now without a lot of hard work. And it's because of that, that over the past fifteen years they've cemented themselves among the best rock-n-rollers to ever come out of Texas.

Whiskey Myers Presents Wiggy Thump.

The show is locked-in for Saturday April 15th at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena in Palestine, TX. This is gonna be a helluva rock show as WM welcomes special guests including country music legend MARK CHESNUTT, plus TANNER USREY, and SARAH HOBBS. Gates open at 4:00 pm

Get those tickets right here, right now.

I caught up with front man Cody Cannon late last year and we talked about how the band got involved with "Yellowstone," I mean it's become a cultural phenomenon, but you gotta remember no one had any idea if the show would be successful.

We didn't know it was going to be that big of a deal, the show wasn't out yet.. we just thought it would be cool so we did it but we didn't know the affect it would have... We thought we were going to meet Kevin Costner, that's why we did it" Cody says laughing. "He wasn't even there, man."

