Everything Will Be Free At This Tyler, TX Thrift Store On Sunday

I'm pretty sure you've heard the old saying, 'Nothing in life is free'. Am I right about that? Well, there is a thrift shop in Tyler that has been proving that statement wrong for the past couple of years. And they're about to prove it wrong for the third year in a row.

Tyler Thrift will be hosting a 'Free Day', where everything in the store will be free. I know it's hard to fathom that, but its true. The exact words on their Facebook posting are - 'Everything will be free!' This is the perfect time for something like this for all East Texans who are trying to make ends meet now as we're living through some tough economic times thanks to inflation.

The store is located in the shopping center on the corner of Hwy. 64 East and Loop 323 in Tyler, the same shopping center as Planet Fitness. The free event will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 9th. According to their Facebook post, they'll be allowing groups of people to go into the store and look around for 10 minutes at a time and take anything they want. Then it will be time for a new group after that and they say there are plenty of items for everyone and there's no limit to how many times you get in, you'll just have to patiently wait in line.

Tyler Thrift will even give you bags and boxes for your 'free haul' and if you're feeling hungry, they're going to have snacks, pizza and drinks. Now in between each group the store will be adding new merchandise to the sales floor giving everyone a chance at some good things each and every time.

The store says they have enough volunteers for this special event on Sunday. They are still accepting merchandise to add to the store for the free event and if you want to contribute to the food and drinks, they have a donation site set up where you can contribute.

Looking through their Facebook posts, it looks like there is going to be a good selection of items they're giving away for free:

clothing - women, men and children

books

toys

pictures

art supplies

kitchen gadgets

appliances - microwaves, toaster ovens, coffee makers

decorations

caps

purses

cookware

shoes

vinyl records

and as they say - so much more!

