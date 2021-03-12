3 Good Places to Donate Your Clothes and Thrift Stuff in Tyler

Daylight Saving Time is coming up soon, the weather is getting warmer, and typically during the beginning whispers of springtime, we like to clear the clutter and get rid of old clothes, shoes, handbags, and other stuff. Spring Cleaning is what they call it. Because of the pandemic quarantine lockdown, most, if not all, of us are feeling antsy. We want to get out of the house organized and get back on track.

A great purge of things is in order. You might try the Marie Kondo method of getting rid of everything that does not bring you joy, or you might decide to start a life of minimalism, like me. Where do you go to donate your things in East Texas?

It's time to take your things to a donation center or a thrift store! *cues up "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis*

If you are new to the area, you are dying for some great suggestions for the best places that are accepting donations. Reddit is a great resource for recommendations. Everyone from the locals and the people who've moved here and now call themselves locals has some great things to say about it.

One Reddit user, TacoTornadoes, says we should try the Children's Advocacy Center because they are "a wonderful advocacy center that helps children that have been through some seriously traumatic things." The CAC helps the entire Smith County, so they're a safe bet for taking your donations.

Other suggestions from Reddit readers included Hangers of Hope, the Hand Up Network, and the Tyler Thrift Store (1700 S SE Loop 323 #302). The thrift store is open on Saturdays but closed on Sundays.

I am quite surprised no one mentioned St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store or the Goodwill. I highly recommend those places for your donations, too.

Where would you suggest someone donate things to around here?