East Texans Are Getting Rid Of Weird And Random Things On Craigslist

When it comes to the weird and random, unfortunately, you can find it here in East Texas.

This time of the year it is not uncommon to see a garage sale. After all the weather is cooling off and it's becoming more pleasant outdoors because there is less heat and humidity. Now East Texans are venturing out to find a great deal at the neighborhood garage sales. The old saying goes, 'One man's trash is another man's treasure', and that couldn't be any more true because of what's listed on Craigslist Tyler/East Texas right now.

It's been quite a while since I just looked at Craigslist to see what is there and man there is some weird stuff that East Texans are just looking to pawn off on someone else for FREE! Apparently these people have had this stuff just lying around their property, in storage, in the barn and wherever else and now they just want it gone and they're basically begging you to come and take it from them.

Are you looking for free mulch? How about more than 1700 Corona bottles? Nees some about empty boxes? Need any old tube TVs? I know you can use an old hot tub now! If you're in need of these items you're in luck because they're all free from your friendly East Texas Craigslist listings. When looking at these items and the others that are on the free section of Craigslist Tyler/East TX it's funny because the person listing it gives you some suggestions on what you could do with their free items!

So if you're crafty or in need of these things, you better act quick, because you never know when they'll be gone. Because they're FREE! But if you miss out, you can check back later because there will be more free things added to this page at any time.

Random and Weird Free Things Listed On Craigslist Tyler/East Texas When it comes to the weird and random, unfortunately, you can find it here in East Texas. The descriptions were taken straight from the online ad - spelling, punctuation and style. The only one I added comments to is the fluorescent lights and cement ads.

