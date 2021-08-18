Everything’s Bigger in Texas: TikToker Shows Off Crazy Lifted Trucks

Get our free mobile app

There are some trucks in Texas with crazy modifications. One of the craziest I have seen is from TikTok user April Joy. She has two lifted 95’ F350s, one with a 28-inch lift that is basically just monster trucks at this point.

The user went viral on TikTok after showing videos of her trucks and people inquiring about how they get into them to drive. The user has made several videos showing her technique for getting into the trucks, as well as how she get their kids in and buckled into their car seats.

The truck with the 28-inch lift is so tall that the owner barely reaches the handle to get in. She has to hoist herself up into the truck and has to sit down on the floorboard before jumping down on her way out. I don't think I've ever come across a truck of this magnitude, but Texas seems like the right place to see it.

It is interesting how car culture comes in so many forms. You have people that love sports cars, Jeeps, Subarus, trucks, and everything in between.

I grew up with an older brother that loved to fix up old cars and still has a few different cars that he modifies for racing. It is one of those hobbies that can turn into more of a lifestyle over time. Working on a big project like this can be incredibly fulfilling and be a lifelong treasure.

Some people won’t understand the appeal of extreme car modifications. Not everyone wants a car that is only used for joy rides and isn't a practical daily driver. I know I personally wouldn’t want a super lifted truck, but I think you should chase your bliss and if having a monster truck makes you happy, then go for it!

These trucks are pretty cool and bring a lot of joy to their owners, so keep on truckin' my friends!

Warning: NSFW Language

