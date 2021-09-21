Is This Super-Exclusive Texas Airbnb Worth the Hefty Price Tag?

It's always fun to visit our Capital city. Austin, TX is famously the Live Music Capital of the World, and as such there is always something fun happening. From the night life, to concerts, dog parks, to hiking there is something for all ages at any time of the day.

So if you're going to go to the ATX, you might as well stay in style. In addition to so many great activities, Austin is also home to one of The Lone Star State's most expensive Airbnbs. Coming in at $2,800 per night this Luxury French Country home with a Lake Austin boat dock is well worth the drive from East Texas... for you and up to 10 friends; but not because you need them to pitch in on the bill, for more fun.

The beautiful home will house as many as 10 guests, in four rooms, with seven beds, and 3.5 bathrooms to share between everyone.

Back at the villa, arched wooden doorways, stone walls, and even a turret are ready to welcome you to the treasures within. Sink into a plush leather armchair next to the fireplace while you lose yourself in a good book. At night, set the kids up with a movie in the media room and then head upstairs to get creative at the wet bar. Mustard Seed’s open-concept living room is an excellent spot for an all-nighter with old friends. If it’s a night out you’re after, Austin is the perfect place to catch a college football game, try some of America’s most coveted barbecue joints, or get a history lesson at the Texas State Capitol. It’s also the perfect place to sample some of the country’s best vegan cuisine, see live music, or check out the view from atop Mount Bonnell. If you like a city with range, you’ll love Austin.

Located just 13 miles from downtown Austin, and 5.5 miles from Austin Lake Beach, you'll be right smack dab in the middle of all the action, while also enjoying much deserved seclusion.

Mustard Seed Airbnb Offers Luxury French Country with Lake Austin Boat Dock It's always fun to visit our Capital city. Austin, TX is famously the Live Music Capital of the World, and as such there is always something fun happening. From the night life, to concerts, dog parks, to hiking there is something for all ages at any time of the day.