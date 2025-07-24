In 2024, the state of Texas executed five men. Each of them was a convicted killer, found guilty of taking another's life -- including one man who stomped the head of his 3-month-old son to death.

Texas's Death Row is one of the most well-known and scrutinized in the United States. If you didn't know, Texas has the highest execution rate of any state in the country. The Lone Star State's history of capital punishment dates back to the early 1800s.

The Final Words of Convicted Texas Murderers

Texas's Death Row is harsh. Many inmates are kept in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day. The legal process in Texas has faced criticism for its speed and the quality of defense provided to death row inmates. Some critics worry that this has led to wrongful convictions and even executions.

While the ethical debates rage on, Texas as a whole still supports the use of the death penalty. For the families of victims and the families of those who sit on death row, it sometimes feels like a "no-win" situation.

Get our free mobile app

What would you choose as your final words? Having to choose them is a position most of us will never be in. However, if you're curious what's going through the minds of people who know they are about to die, we've assembled some for you.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is required to keep a historical record of what these people say before they are put to death.

There Have Been 587 Executions In Texas Since 1982.

Some offer no remorse for their crimes and maintain their innocence. Others ask for forgiveness from their victims' families. Some use the chance to thank loved ones and offer "uplifting" words to those who were there for them in their darkest times.