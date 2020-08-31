Experts Claim You Should Start Your Holiday Decorating Now

Have you been to TJ Maxx or Marshall's lately? If you have you already know that the fall scented candles are ready to be sniffed and that pumpkins are everywhere. It's isn't October yet, but we are ready for the spooky season, according to my favorite stores to shop in of course.

COVID-19 has ruined a lot, and many of us expect it to completely ruin the holidays. Our mental health is taking a huge hit, many Americans report that their depression is creeping in, could decorating for the Holidays be what helps us find joy again?

Why do people start decorating so early? Would you believe that decorating for the Holidays helps you feel better and in many cases happier? Steve McKeown who is the founder of MindFixers an organization that focuses on mental health, sat down with Unilad, and explained why early holiday decorating makes us so happy. "Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect." So basically it's OK that we want to make up our not so fond holiday memories.

Instead of waiting to decorate in October for fall, we should speed up the process and find happiness sooner. If we know that holiday decor is our saving grace why didn't we start decorating back in April?

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood," McKeown told Unilad that Who knew that we could kick the Corona Blues by starting to decorate for Halloween now and keep the fun of decorating alive well into 2021?