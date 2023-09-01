If You’re Feeling Anxious, Please Just Stop and Take Fifteen Minutes..

Fifteen minutes for what? Well, for you.

I find it particularly helpful on Sunday evenings (or anytime), before the dawning of a new work week in Tyler, Texas, to stop for at least fifteen minutes, thirty if I can swing it. It's just a way to stop for a moment.

Stop the overthinking and the never-ending cycle of activity it's so easy to get lost in.

Reflect on the previous week. Nothing strenuous--it's not about creating more work for yourself. Make some notes or jot in a planner or journal about things you're grateful for, however small. Meditate using an app like Headspace or Calm and reconnect with the basics of your breathing.

It's amazing how much just caring for the littlest things can have such a profound effect on every other part of your life.

Read--preferably a book. If you're worried about what you need to accomplish the next day, then take a few minutes and just write it down. I find it much easier to relax and rest when I have written my to-do's down so I don't have to worry about forgetting them.

So, whatever it is for you: reading, meditating, making a list, sitting quietly and just being still, it'll make a difference. Also, just taking a 15-minute walk, especially on a day like this, can change one's perspective.

It almost seems so simple it's easy to overlook and say "Why even bother?" Because you're worth it. You need it. And you'll sleep better. :)

Gotta go. It's time for my "fifteen minutes," too.

Have a great week/end, my friend.

