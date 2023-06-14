Hold on to your hats, folks, because things are heating up in Texas

ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.) has just issued its first-ever Weather Watch, and it's got everyone buzzing.

Brace yourselves for scorching temperatures and a potential new all-time peak demand record.

It's Gonna Get Hot

What's all the fuss about, you ask? According to this article, ERCOT, the agency responsible for managing the Lone Star State's power grid, has detected some significant shifts in the weather patterns. They're predicting a surge in electricity demand due to the expected rise in temperatures from June 15 through June 21. Looks like the Lone Star State is going to need some extra juice to keep cool.

Monitoring the Sitch

Pablo Vegas, the President and CEO of ERCOT, explained, "ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch to let Texans know that we are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week." But fear not, my fellow Texans, because ERCOT is on the case. They're closely monitoring the situation and have assured us that they'll deploy all available tools to manage the grid while prioritizing reliability.

Mother Nature's Playbook

Just a few weeks ago, ERCOT unveiled the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), a nifty communication system aimed at keeping the public informed about grid conditions. The Weather Watch, the first component of TXANS, is a heads-up notification issued under normal grid conditions 3-5 days before an anticipated weather event. It's like getting a sneak peek into Mother Nature's playbook.

Giga-what?

ERCOT's supply and demand forecast is raising eyebrows. They're hinting at the possibility of breaking a new all-time peak demand record this week. In 2022 alone, Texans shattered 11 peak demand records, surpassing a whopping 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record, set on July 20, 2022, stands at an electrifying 80,148 MWs. Will we witness history in the making once again? Only time will tell.

Sign Up for Notifications

To ensure you're in the loop and ready to take action, ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at www.ercot.com/txans. Stay informed and stay cool, Texas!

As we brace ourselves for this potential record-breaking event, let's remember that we're all in this together. So, keep an eye on the weather, be mindful of your electricity usage, and let's show the world what Texas is made of! Oh, and don't forget to keep an ice-cold beverage within reach—this summer is about to get hotter than ever before. Stay cool, Texas.

