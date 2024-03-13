It's warming up in Texas and I think it's safe to say we're all ready to say goodbye to the random winter cold spells. Spring is right around the corner, making now the perfect time to start planning what you'll be doing during this warmer season.

Across the Lone Star State, you'll find numerous waterfalls and caves waiting to be explored. You could visit one, a few, or you could see them all. These beautiful Texas locations are certainly something you don't want to miss out on.

Having said that, here is a plan you could follow to see various locations or get an idea of which cave or waterfall you'd like to visit in the coming season.

McKinney Falls State Park

Several waterfalls in our state would be a pleasure to check out either as a couples' getaway or with the family. We'll start with McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. This park is about 15 miles outside of Austin proper and has many miles of trails to explore; a couple of midsize waterfalls to check out; and a nice pool to swim in.

McKinney Falls State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife via YouTube McKinney Falls State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife via YouTube loading...

Get all the details about McKinney State Park at their WEBSITE.

Get our free mobile app

Big Bend Ranch State Park

Big Bend Ranch State Park offers many miles of walking and biking trails and has one of the most breathtaking waterfalls. You can set up a time to camp and/or take a guided tour of the area.

loading...

Get all the details about Big Bend Ranch State Park at their WEBSITE.

Waterfalls and Caves Tour of Central Texas

Waterfalls and caves are some of those natural beauties of the world, and a trip through Central Texas might be an affordable and fun way to explore many of them. The area is best known for its rolling hills and beautiful spaces -- but also some large waterfalls and several deep caves.

Looking at the Google Map below, it seems like it would be possible to travel this route in roughly a week's time. but setting aside a couple of weeks would probably be better. This route starts northwest of Austin and ends just north of San Antonio. I saw this caves and waterfalls road trip on the I Love Texas Facebook page.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you want a better look at the map, CLICK HERE. Keep scrolling to read about the 10 amazing waterfalls you can see on this trip.

10 Texas Waterfalls You Need to Visit These Texas waterfalls are a true beauty that everyone should see at least once. Plan your trip to see all at once or on at different times.

Most Visited State Parks in Texas Here is a look at the 10 state parks in Texas that bring in the most visitors. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins