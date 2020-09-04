Facebook Removes Louisiana Congressman’s Controversial Post

As many of you know, Facebook can and will take down content simply if they feel it shouldn't be on their platform.

One Louisiana Congressman found this out himself after a posting a controversial message on his page. Clay Higgins, a Southwest Louisiana Congressman took to Facebook to share his thoughts on protesters and potential protesters coming to his neck of the woods in Lafayette.

LSU Shreveport Poli Sci Professor Jeff Sadow shined a light on who Clay Higgins is, for those who may be unfamiliar. Sadow says, "He got elected conveying this image of being tough and willing to stand up to crime, Washington, bureaucrats, entrenched politicians, those kinds of things. Talking tough is nothing new for Congressman Higgins.”

In his now-removed Facebook post, Higgins posted pictures of an armed militia group and wrote that if they came to the state to protest, he would “drop any ten of you where you stand” and “if you show up like this, you won’t walk away.”

Obviously, the sad truth is that when you share thoughts, opinions, ect. on Facebook, you simply have to understand you're playing their game on their court. They have the right to pick up their ball and ask you to play somewhere else.

I hope Facebook continues to operate their censorship in a politically un-biased way, but the sad truth is that regardless of what side of the fence you're on, Facebook has decided to control what you can and can't post, and there's really nothing anyone can do about it.

You can see a screenshot of Higgins' post below.