This story will be updated with additional information and responses from elected officials.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 6th, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory and forcing lawmakers to be evacuated.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who was going to call for an emergency audit to to examine voter fraud allegations in response to President-Elect Biden's victory, has been tweeting his responses to the US Capitol being stormed:

Texas' senior senator, John Cornyn, has not issued a comment at this time.

Newly-elected representative Ronny Jackson of TX-13 tweeted:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who promoted the event in the preceding days as "the largest MAGA rally ever" and was on-hand at the event according to his Twitter, wrote that he was "disappointed" by Wednesday's certification of the 2020 Election, adding, "I don't believe violence is the answer."

The following video shows a crowd of Trump supporters fighting federal police in an attempt to storm the building. (Warning: graphic language.)

President Donald Trump himself has even tweeted in response to the riots:

Multiple other lawmakers, including those that were evacuated, have gone to Twitter to voice their disapproval of the violence being portrayed today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement with Senator Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer just before 3 p.m. asking President Trump to "demand" that protestors leave the Capitol building.

President Donald Trump has released a video urging rioters and those breaking into the Capitol building to go home, but continued to allege without proof that the election was stolen from him and a fraudulent election. "You have to go home now, we have to have peace, we have to have law and order," Trump said. Twitter restricted the tweet, adding in a message below the video that the "tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."