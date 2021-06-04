Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the subject of the now-infamous photograph showing him sitting at Nancy Pelosi's desk with his foot propped up during the storming of the Capitol, has come up with an interesting way to raise money for his legal fees.

Americanmilitarynews.com reports Barnett has recently set up The Richard “Bigo” Barnett Legal Defense Fund selling autographed copies of the photo of him sitting at Speaker Pelosi's desk.

Actually, he's technically not selling the autographed pictures, he's asking for donations and in return, you'll receive the signed photo, among other things depending on the amount of your donation.

From Barnett's fundraising site -

As a token of his appreciation for contributions of $25 or more, Richard will email you a copy of his court filing that resulted in his release. For contributions of $100 or more, Richard will send you a picture of him with his feet up on a desk while on house arrest.

On Jan 6, 2021 Barnett was arrested for his role in the Capitol surge and has been indicted in several federal charges "including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority; and theft of public money, property, or records" according to yahoo.com.

Find out more at Americanmilitarynews.com.