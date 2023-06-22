For some of us in the Lone Star State, we need a little help dealing with items in our day to day lives. Texans in the state might need assistance in case of a medical event. A service animal may be needed to be with the individual, in case the person experiences mentioned event.

But there are some people that simply try to fake that their animal is a service pet. While yes, everyone wants to have their animal of choice with them, certain animals aren't as friendly with others. Which could let to potential problems.

But recently, a new law is has been set into motion that is attempting those trying to have a fake service animal with them in certain areas.

New Penalties For Fake Service Animals In Texas

According to WOAI, the new legislation decrees that trying to say the animal you have is a service animal and that claim is untrue, you can be charged with a misdemeanor, and have to pay up to a $1,000 fine. You will also have 30 hours community service to take care of as well.

Sheri Soltes, from Service Dogs, Inc, told the news organization these new stiffer penalties will help those who actually require service animals to feel safer:

According to her "We've had folks that are blind that say, 'I'm afraid to go out anymore, because I don't know when my dogs gonna get attacked.'"

Do you agree with the new rules? Let us know by sending us a message using the chat feature on our station app.

