Now that spring is here, a relevant follow-up question might be when is bee swarm season in Texas?

When I was younger, I used to yell and run away when I saw a bee growing up near Tyler, Texas. For whatever reason, I equated honey bees and bumble bees with wasps and hornets--ya know--the ones that seem to find joy in terrifying human beings?

As I've gotten older, I don't feel that way about bees anymore. These days, I look forward to seeing them, particularly since I know how much good they are doing in the world. Especially the fuzzy bumblebees. Like how are they even real? Too cute.

As much as some of us in Texas enjoy seeing solo bees or even a few at a time, the idea of having to contend with a bee SWARM may feel a bit different.

No, bees don't seek to sting us, but they will if they have to do so if they sense danger.

Thankfully, I've never had to contend with a swarm of bees. But this could be the year, I guess. And according to Austin, Texas-based KXAN, it is bee swarm season, which starts in late March and goes through June.

A story from KXAN reads that 'Swarming typically happens as part of honey bees’ reproductive process, when bees create a new colony after overcrowding happens, PCI Pest Control experts said.'

Experts say honeybee swarms in Texas don't tend to be dangerous, but they advise people not to disturb the swarms.

If you encounter a swarm, don't swat at it, and avoid making loud noises or making sudden movements as these could be things that might provoke them to target a perceived danger. It may be a good idea to reach out to local beekeepers who know how to deal with swarms of bees humanely.

If you do find yourself in a scenario where you've been attacked by a swarm of bees, here's what Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recommends.

Seems like common sense to me. Then again, you and I both know that common sense isn't always as common as we'd like to think.

If you encounter a swarm of bees (honeybee swarms are the most common), just leave it alone. It will dissipate before you know it.

