The No. 1 Fastest Growing City in Texas Is Not The One You Think it is

Texas is growing and rightfully so. And whether you like it or not, our capital city, Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.

While some Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with an influx of new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves.

"We've obviously had a ton of people move into our community from all over the world, all over the United States and all over Texas, and we welcome them,” Mayor Schroeder

Did you know that the Austin suburb, Georgetown has been on the top 10 fastest-growing cities list regularly since 2015 and has now landed the No. 1 spot for the third time in seven years? Georgetown has topped this list in 2016, 2022, and again in 2023.

Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder, says it makes sense, via KVUE. "The growth that we experienced over this last year was even more astronomical than the year before,” Schroeder said last year, the City reported around 10.5% growth. But this year, that number jumped to 14.4%. But it's not the only Texas city that is booming according to an October report by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise. And if you were to widen your scope, you'll find a few more Texas cities topping the fastest growing cities list. So what makes Texas a popular destination? We've really got what everyone is looking for from technology, reasonable home values, and diversity across industries. It's a great place to live. Here's another study's Top 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities in 2022: