Did You Know the Fastest-Growing Port in the Entire U.S. is Here in Texas?

If I were to ask you where the fastest-growing port in the entire U.S. was in 2024, what would you guess?

Somewhere in New York or San Diego, California? Maybe Seattle, Washington? Those would be some of my initial guesses. However, the fastest-growing port in America is actually here in Texas.

Of course, now that I think about it, we've been inundated with headlines revealing how many people are moving to Texas. Businesses are moving to Texas, too. And it is only reasonable to assume that could mean more traffic at Texas ports.

Would you be surprised to learn the fast-growing port in the U.S. is the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas?

Based on a ranking of fastest-growing ports over the last decade from Forbes Magazine that was released on December 30, 2023, MySA.com, a San Antonio, Texas-based publication, reports that "Since 2013, the Port of Corpus Christi grew 238.33%, according to the Forbes ranking. Forbes added the port's exporting prowess is so strong that it is also one of the 10 worst-performing sites for imports over the last decade, down 63.3%."

Wow, down by 63.3% and STILL was at the top of their ranking?

Forbes referred to the Port of Corpus Christi as an "energy-exporting powerhouse."

What other ports made the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Ports in the U.S. Over the Last Decade according to Forbes Magazine's ranking?

Following the leader Corpus Christi, are the Port of Mobile, Alabama, Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

You can take a look at the rest of the ranking and the data here.

