Poll: What’s Your Favorite Luke Combs Song?

Luke Combs just announced that he will be putting out a deluxe version of his What You See Is What You Get album later this year, and it will be called What You See Ain't Always What You Get.

Every single thing that Luke Combs has been putting out since he first came onto the scene has been amazing and done amazing on the charts. I have a problem in that I have a favorite Luke Combs song, then he puts out a new one, and that's my new favorite.

I used to say "Beautiful Crazy" was my favorite, then "Does to Me" came out with Eric Church, and that was my favorite ... now, "Lovin' on You" is my new favorite.

I'm curious to know, which Luke Combs song is your favorite?