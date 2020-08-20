For nearly two decades, Aaron Watson has been bringing his unique style of country music to listeners. Blending traditional honky-tonk with a modern sound, Watson has released 15 albums throughout his storied career.

A proud Texan, Watson made history in 2015, with his album The Underdog: That release made him the first independent male country solo artist to release an album that debuted at No. 1 on the charts. Although Watson was well known in his native Texas, it was then that his star really began to rise outside of the Lone Star State.

A skilled lyrical storyteller, Watson writes the majority of his songs and has wowed fans and critics alike with everything from sweet love songs about his wife to heart-wrenching ballads for the child he lost. Read on to discover The Boot's picks for the Top 5 Aaron Watson songs.