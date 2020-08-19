Tops in Texas: Cody Jinks Eyes 4th Straight Week at No. 1

This week Cody Jinks looks to keep his latest single "Ain't a Train" at No. 1 for a fourth straight week. To do it, he'll have to hold off a couple of Jon Wolfe, and Mike Ryan. Let's see where everyone stacks up.

10. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

9. William Clark Green - Poor

8. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

7. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

6. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

5. David Adam Byrnes - Neon Town

4. Jon Stork - Radio Cowboy

3. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

2. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

1. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

