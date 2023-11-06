FDA Warns Stop Using These Over-the-Counter Eye Drops Found in Texas
The FDA is warning folks here in Dallas, TX and around the country to immediately stop using 26 types of over-the-counter eye drops. This after investigators allegedly found unsanitary conditions at the manufacturing site.
The products being recalled are sold under six brands:
- CVS Health
- Leader
- Rugby
- Rite Aid
- Target Up & Up
- Velocity Pharma
so far the FDA hasn't received any adverse health reports yet, but officials say that the products could lead to eye infections resulting in vision loss or even blindness. FDA is recommending that consumers properly discard of these products.
Eye Drop Retailers and Product Information
Retailer/ Label
|Product
|Product Information
|National Drug Code (NDC)*
|CVS Health
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1%
|To be provided
|Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5%, Povidone 0.6%, and Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05%
|To be provided
|Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)
|Propylene Glycol 0.6%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
|Propylene Glycol 0.6%
|To be provided
|Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.25%
|To be provided
|Leader (Cardinal Health)
|Eye Irritation Relief 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml)
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5%, Povidone 0.6% and Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05%
|70000-0087-1
|Dry Eye Relief 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1%
|70000-0089-1
|Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml) (single)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%
|70000-0090-1
|Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml) (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%
|70000-0090-2 (carton)70000-0090-1 (bottle)
|Dry Eye Relief 0.33 FL OZ (10 ml)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%
|70000-0088-1
|Lubricant Eye Drops 0.33 FL OZ (10 ml)
|Polyethylene Glycol 0.6%
|70000-0587-1
|Rugby (Harvard Drug Group)
|Lubricating Eye Drops 0.5 oz (15 ml)
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4%
|0536-1325-94
|Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 0.5 oz (15 ml)
|Dextran/Hypromellose 0.1%/0.3%
|0536-1282-94
|Rite Aid
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
|Propylene Glycol 0.6%
|To be provided
|Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml
|Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1%
|To be provided
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 1%
|To be provided
|Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%
|To be provided
|Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5%, Povidone 0.6% and Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05%
|To be provided
|Target
|Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%
|To be provided
|Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%
|To be provided
|Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%
|To be provided
|Velocity Pharma LLC
|Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)
|Propylene Glycol 0.6%
|To be provided
|Walmart
|Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% and Propylene Glycol 0.3%
|To be provided
*FDA is awaiting confirmation of NDCs for the remaining products and will update this table when they are available.
