Feeling Stressed Out? Try The Screaming Hotline

We all could use a good scream right about now. No matter who you are, young or old, employed or unemployed, life during 2020 has been hellacious across the board.

I could roll out a scroll's worth of reasons why you (and that person you think has their life together) could use a good scream.

We each are overwhelmed and feeling stressed out due to things like COVID-19, political news, local East Texas headlines, Zoom Fatigue, loss of Family members, feeling lonely during the Holidays, helping the kids with virtual school classwork, regular-schmegular housework, cooking too much food during the holidays, screaming at your kids for being so naughty you threatened to cancel Christmas and take ALL the presents, and/or stress from being broke...I could go on for days listing all the stress triggers we face.

Let's give The Screaming Hotline a try!

Call (561) 567-8431 right now.

Leave a scream after the beep!

Cathartic. In fact, I've heard that screaming is actually good for you. Make sure you are in a private room or are not out there screaming after 10 p.m. You don't want your neighbors or roommates to think something dreadful has happened to you and call 9-1-1 or anything!

