The Holiday Season is here, and it comes with a full bag of tricks. Loads of joy and loads of stress. So how can we reduce stress and enhance joy? What do we have right here in East Texas that can help?

Research shows that movement, exercise, walking is a great way to reduce stress, and thankfully living in East Texas affords us plenty of opportunities to continue to get outside and enjoy our beautiful surroundings while we breathe and walk.

In Tyler alone we have multiple walking trails. The one I’ve spent the most time on is the Rose Rudman Walking Trail. A simple google search yielded 16 options to explore:

Rose Rudman Park

South Tyler Trails

Legacy Trail

Southside Park

Faulkner Park

Lindsey Park

Tyler State Park Whispering Pines Nature Trail

Tyler State Park

The ROC

Nature Center

Bergfeld Park

Black Hawk Creek Hike and Bike Trail

The Children’s Park of Tyler

Windsor Grove Park

The Azalea District

Tyler Rose Garden

Regardless of whether you visit one of these trails, or simply go for a walk in your own neighborhood, the idea is to get your body moving and take in fresh air. Moving your body helps to reduce the stress hormones in your body, adrenaline and cortisol, while raising the happy hormones, endorphins and serotonin.

Thankfully, here in East Texas we have beautiful weather still ahead of us, even in our Winter months, which allows us the opportunity. So, get outside and away from the traffic, stress of shopping, end of the year budgets and extended family.

Take your favorite music with you, and let it go while you breathe in fresh air and get those endorphins pumping.

