Get our free mobile app

Fiesta has returned to San Antonio!

After a two-year pandemic precautionary hiatus, SA Fiesta officials were as pleased as plump pinatas to announce that Fiesta, arguably San Antonio's most beloved festival, has returned!

Announced late yesterday afternoon, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission has announced the scheduled events for a Fiesta to remember for 2021.

Here is what you can expect and here are the changes.

The annual event traditionally takes place each April, but because of restrictions and precautions for the pandemic, this year's Fiesta is scheduled for summertime, in June!

According to Fiesta San Antonio's website which you can check out here, Fiesta will be scheduled for ten days beginning June 17th through the 27th.

Fiesta in San Antonio is scheduled from June 17th through June 27th.

June 17th officially kicks off 11 days of food, fashion, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun that all benefitting local, nonprofit causes. Admission is FREE.

A few of the bigger headliners like Oyster Bake and a couple of the parades won't be a part of this year's festivities, however, the big kick-off, Fiesta at Hemisphere scheduled at 4 pm through 10 pm will be back and better than ever!

Enjoy live music, amazing food, incredible shopping, and just a great time for everyone in the family. There are so many kid-friendly events to attend as well. Fiesta Del Ninos is scheduled for June 19th and is an event all its own during Fiesta, especially for the littles!

You will be required to wear masks at every event and to keep social distancing in mind during the festivities as well.

Here is the most up-to-date scheduled event website.

Check out the most recent scheduled events here.

If you have questions, you are welcome to call the SA Fiesta Commission as well at 210.227.5191.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.