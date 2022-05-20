‘Find ‘Em Friday’ Is Happening In Tyler, They’re Wanted By Tyler Police

Get our free mobile app

You know, it's the nerve of some people and their boldness that really gets under my skin. When it comes to being a thief, or alleged thief, some of them will never learn that when they're committing the crime it's often caught by a surveillance camera. Images from those cameras are then often turned over to the police department where they step in and get to do their job in locating these suspects who could ultimately face prosecution.

As a part of 'Find 'Em Friday', the Tyler Police Department will post images of suspects that are wanted for a wide variety of crimes with hopes of us recognizing them. Sometimes the images provided are very grainy and other days they're crystal clear images and today we have a couple of pretty good images of some people of interest that the department is looking for.

We'll start off with this guy first. He is featured because he allegedly stole a chainsaw and trimmer from the Home Depot in Tyler in April. He loaded up his orange shopping cart with the items and bypassed the check-out counters and strolled on out to his vehicle.

Of course, we're all paying enough for everything we buy, but we're having to cover the cost of things that are stolen from retail outlets all the time. Check out this comment left on this post.

Then there's this guy that Tyler Police are searching for. He was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on W. Front St. on May 11th. His car shouldn't be that hard to identify because, according to the description, his white BMW has three black rims and a silver one and it will have some damage to it too.

Now if you happen to recognize either one of these alleged suspects, please do not attempt to apprehend them, simply call the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, Detective Thomas at 903-597-2833, or Detective Zapata at 903-535-0135, or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833, and report their location. Let's help find these alleged suspects on 'Find 'Em Friday'.

