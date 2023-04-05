It's spring time in Texas and that means fire ants. And unless this is Paul Rudd reading this you probably despise as much as I do. Their stings are painful and they can be harmful to pets and livestock. From Austin, TX to Zavalla, TX, we all want fire ants out of our yards.

Fire ants suck!

According to Amdro's website baiting ants is quite effective in ridding your yard of these pesky insects. There are several types of bait available, but the most effective ones contain slow-acting toxins that get carried back to the colony, it's then distributed to other ants in the colony, and eventually it kills the queen.

Wanna bait those lil buggers?

Identify the areas where fire ants are active. Sprinkle the bait around the mounds or areas where the ants are active. Follow the instructions carefully, using too much or too little bait can be ineffective.

Using insecticides is another way to rid your home of fire ants. When it comes to these you'll have several choices including: sprays, granules, and baits. Once again be sure to follow the instructions carefully. Click here for more tips.

Wanna keep it natural?

You could try pouring boiling water into fire ant mounds. It can work, but be careful not to burn yourself (or anyone else). According to Texas A&M:

Pouring 2 to 3 gallons of very hot or boiling water on the mound will kill ants about 60% of the time. Otherwise, the ants will probably just move to another location.

Of course my preferred method would still be prevention. It's always better to never have them in the first place, right? A few ways to help prevent fire ants from taking over of your yard include: Keep it free of debris, keep your grass and shrubs trimmed, and avoid overwatering your lawn -- fire ants are attracted to moist soil.

