First Look At E-Sports Gaming Center At Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced details on the new ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola.

I'm going to keep a 100 here: I'll be pretty pissed if I spend (checks notes) $39.99+ to pay to get into a theme park and my kids decided to spend the day playing VIDEO GAMES at the THEME PARK instead of riding the rides and other activities.

Not saying that's the case here, but I'm just saying as a parent, I wouldn't be too happy. But when you consider the rising popularity of "competitive gaming" its understandable why Six Flags Fiesta Texas is all in on this concept.

The "state-of-the-art esports competitive gaming campus" is complete with the newest high-tech equipment and the industry’s biggest titles, providing an unmatched gaming experience.

According to a press release, ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola has incredible features coveted by the gaming community such as:

Event Stage – Guests will feel the intensity of live esports tournaments in a 5v5 gaming format;

Gaming Stations – With 50 custom build gaming PC stations, guests of all skill levels can compete and experience their favorite competitive titles on innovative professional gaming equipment. All gaming PCs will be equipped the latest 4080 Graphic cards, 280 Hz Monitors, pro keyboards, mice and headphones;

Gaming Console Stations – Console competitors will also be supported with the newest next-generation consoles and pro controllers at five console stations.;

Live Streaming Station – Guests will have the opportunity to host their own LIVE stream on a professional streaming setup featuring the latest pro streaming equipment, including a Stream Deck, professional microphone, mixing board with voice changer, and lighting in a private sound room;

Bar, Restrooms and Enhanced Amenities – Guests can relax in the ultramodern 52-seat lounge with cell phone charging stations, sip a signature cocktail from the new bar menu or test and purchase the latest gaming equipment in the retail space;

Coke VIP Lounge (second floor) – During events, athletes are able to relax and enjoy the upscale, full-service environment and watch live streaming game play

Zaragoza Theater – the 1,601-seat, full-sized theater can be used for esports events and game play during large scale tournaments.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is also collaborating with UTSA’s registered student organization, Roadrunner Gaming.

The theme park is partnering with the local university to seek event and facility feedback, explore esport competition options, and develop internships and other student employment opportunities.

A complete event schedule and additional information will be released soon.

Visit www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas for updates and schedules.

