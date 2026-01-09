(KNUE-FM) This is an important reminder to every single one of us in East Texas. Please remain aware of your surroundings when you're out and about, and make sure your loved ones do, too.

A Routine Errand That Suddenly Felt Different

We've shared stories like this before. But every time we hear about a new incident, it reminds us that, unfortunately, we live in a world where not everyone necessarily has the best of intentions. Although we can't know for sure what the stranger at the Lindale Walmart was thinking, this man's story makes it understandable why any one of us could feel this way. I know I would.

Why He Became Concerned for His Wife and Daughters

A man named John, who posted in the Heads Up Lindale group on Facebook, shared this about a recent encounter he had at the Walmart location in Lindale, with a warning, urging people to keep a "vigilant eye" on loved ones, wherever you are. Of course, this experience could've happened not just at big retail stores, but anywhere. Here's what he shared:

"Please keep a vigilant eye on your kids and family members at all times.

Today at Lindale Walmart, we experienced a very uncomfortable situation. A suspicious man appeared to be following my wife and daughters through the store. Once he and I made eye contact, it was clear he knew that I was aware of him. I noticed him in an aisle close to them, and then again about 15–20 minutes later, directly behind us at checkout with only one item—despite self-checkout being available."

Nothing Happened, But the Feeling Lingered

He followed up, grateful that nothing had happened, but said he wanted to remind people to stay alert and to trust their instincts. There are currently over 80 comments responding to the initial post, thanking him for the warning and sharing their own similar stories of uncomfortable encounters. Much appreciated, sir. We're so grateful your family is safe.

Read More: Seeds From China are Appearing in Our Mailboxes Again. Do Not Open

What Situational Awareness Really Means

I've been talking with my family and friends about situational awareness. Copilot defines it as "the ability to perceive, understand, and anticipate your environment, which is crucial for making informed decisions and ensuring safety across contexts."

Staying Alert Without Living in Fear

I know it can be frustrating to stay vigilant when we just want to run an errand or have fun with our family and friends. The good news is, you can build the habit of maintaining awareness to the point where it becomes second nature.

Have you had an experience like this in East Texas recently that you'd like to share to continue to build awareness? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

There are Big Rewards for the 24 Most Wanted Criminals in Texas Texas Department of Public Safety has updated their list of the most wanted criminals in Texas with some big rewards for their capture. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media