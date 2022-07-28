Five People Arrested In Kilgore, TX During Search Warrant
Some folks in Rusk County had a pretty bad start to their week on Tuesday as cops there raided their location in execution of a search warrant and found a bunch of illegal stuff including a stolen car and drugs.
According to A Facebook Post From The Rusk County Sheriff's Office, On July 26, they executed a search warrant at 2323 CR 170D Kilgore, Rusk County, Texas.
On July 26, 2022, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2323 CR 170D Kilgore, Rusk County,...
Posted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 28, 2022
Seized during the investigation was a reported stolen vehicle out of Kilgore, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Five individuals were arrested at the scene during warrant execution and were identified and charged:
Tracy Powers, 58, of Kilgore, charged with the criminal offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine), and Possession of Marijuana Under Two ounces.
Daylon Powers, 20, of Kilgore, charged with the criminal offense of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Jenny Gibson, 28, of Gladewater, charged with the criminal offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Kimberly Brown, 44, of Kilgore, charged with the criminal offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine).
Jeffery Pace, 34, of Kilgore, charged with the criminal offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine).
All arrested individuals were confined in the Rusk County Jail where they were arraigned and issued bonds by Justice of the Peace, Jana Enloe.
The search was issued by County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean. Assisting in the warrant execution were members of the Kilgore Police Department. This is currently an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues. All suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court at law.