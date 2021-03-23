Five Year Old Girl Shot Inside A Shreveport Motel Has Died

Get our free mobile app

KEEL News has confirmed that the 5-year-old girl who was shot while inside a Shreveport hotel has died from her injuries.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Super 8 Motel on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. The girl and her mother were inside the hotel when a single shot from outside the building entered grazing the mother, and striking the girl in the head.

As a result, the mother suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willis Knighton North for treatment, while the girl was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health. After battling for days, the girl succumbed to her injuries on Monday, March 22nd.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith in Longview, Texas in connection with the shooting. Prior to Smith's arrest, he posted a tearful video to social media in which it appears Smith confesses to the shooting. A shooting that we now know cost a young girl her life.

In the video, Smith says he fired his weapon out of his car, after spotting someone who he thought had robbed his girlfriend. After missing his intended target, he drove off, and later found out the child had been shot. Smith appeared remorseful in the video, but also explains that he was not suppose to be in possession of the firearm in the first place.

Smith was arrested in Texas, and will be transported to Shreveport to face charges. Its unclear at this time what charges Smith will face once in Louisiana. Especially with the information that the victim has now died.