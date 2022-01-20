The idea of visiting a floating water park this weekend would be incredible, but that isn't going to happen. Unfortunately, there aren't many water parks that are open during winter months unless they are indoors. There is an epic floating water park only about four hours from us in East Texas, so put this on your summer bucket list now.

According to their Facebook page Waterloo Adventures is planning to open again in May of 2022. The address to the floating water park is 14529 Pocohintas Trail, Suite A in Leander, TX 78641. It's located on Lake Travis which is just a little northwest of Austin, Texas. This water park is definitely not just for kiddos.

They Have Adult Fun Too

Obviously, water parks can be fun for all ages but this floating water park also sells adult beverages which can give you some courage to make a big splash out on the water. While it is a floating park, it can also be a challenging course especially after being soaking wet from falling in the water.

Get our free mobile app

You'll Get in a Workout While You're There

I've visited a floating water park with nieces and nephews before and we all had so much fun. But I will admit they are similar to trampolines, you don't realize how exhausting they can be especially as an adult. Still worth the drive to spend the day with friends and family having fun.

Just check out these awesome photos and imagine all the fun that you and your family could have out there on the water:

The Floating Water Park in Texas This has to be on your Texas summertime bucket list:

America's Largest Indoor Waterpark is Not Far From Tyler, TX Located in Round Rock, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is America's largest indoor waterparks - they're also authentically-African themed resorts, state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks.