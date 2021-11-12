One of the "Best Damn Places" to eat in East Texas is right here in downtown Tyler in the square called Culture ETX. A few months back, I went there for the first time and loved EVERYTHING I ate there and I've been back several times since. Its becoming clear that word about this hot spot is starting to spread beyond East Texas.

Melz

I've had the pleasure of meeting Chef Lance McWhorter, a fellow veteran like myself, who has traveled the world in his lifetime as a rockstar, a member of the U.S Army and Navy, and even a firefighter and the list goes on. Thanks to these experiences, Chef Lance is able to create a "culture" of great food unlike any other in East Texas.

Melz

Chef Lance's story about Culture ETX will be featured on the Emmy Award winning Texas series "The Texas Bucket List" this weekend.

The Texas Bucket List, tells the tales of the Lone Star State one Texan's story at a time. The award-winning TV series shares the joy, wonder, beauty and excitement of Texas. Each week, host Shane McAuliffe sets out to add more people, places, food and music to a list that every Texan should experience.

Texas Bucket List

Culture ETX will be featured alongside two other stops, The Happy Toy Maker in Happy and The Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm in Prairie View. Tune in on the weekend of November 13 and 14 as Shane takes on a savory pork chop. You can catch the show Sunday morning at 6:30 AM on KYTX CBS 19.

The Best Damn Places I Ate At In Texas Here's a gallery of some of the best places I've ate at in East and Central Texas!

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that!