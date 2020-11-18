Flying for Thanksgiving? Read This First

It has been a long-standing tradition to get many of my siblings together to enjoy a big meal and really just roast each other while we enjoy a big ole turkey and my sister Marie's incredible cooking. What can I say? It's the most wonderful time of the year. Thanksgiving will be very quiet for many of us, including myself. It's the first year where I won't be flying to visit my family because of COVID-19 rates spiking all over the country.

The last time I flew in an airplane was in July, and there were so many precautions we took to avoid contracting COVID-19. At the time, there weren't many suggestions, and the whole "blind leading the blind" saying comes to mind. Yesterday I went to get new tires put on my vehicle and Clint behind the counter was telling me they have seen a dramatic increase when it comes to trip checks because so many families are opting for a road trip in their family car over a trip on an airplane.

It's safe to say we now know a little more when it comes to travel. So the TSA released some helpful tips to those who will navigate the airports so they can do so safely, and in a timely manner.

Check out the tips from TSA below: