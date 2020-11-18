Flying for Thanksgiving? Read This First
It has been a long-standing tradition to get many of my siblings together to enjoy a big meal and really just roast each other while we enjoy a big ole turkey and my sister Marie's incredible cooking. What can I say? It's the most wonderful time of the year. Thanksgiving will be very quiet for many of us, including myself. It's the first year where I won't be flying to visit my family because of COVID-19 rates spiking all over the country.
The last time I flew in an airplane was in July, and there were so many precautions we took to avoid contracting COVID-19. At the time, there weren't many suggestions, and the whole "blind leading the blind" saying comes to mind. Yesterday I went to get new tires put on my vehicle and Clint behind the counter was telling me they have seen a dramatic increase when it comes to trip checks because so many families are opting for a road trip in their family car over a trip on an airplane.
It's safe to say we now know a little more when it comes to travel. So the TSA released some helpful tips to those who will navigate the airports so they can do so safely, and in a timely manner.
Check out the tips from TSA below:
- "Maintain a social distance of six feet wherever possible while at the checkpoint."
- "Wear a face mask throughout your travel experience. You will be asked to adjust your mask for ID verification or if it alarms the security screening equipment. If you don’t have a face mask and you require a pat down, a TSA officer will offer one to you."
- "Remove belts and all personal items from your pockets such as wallets, keys or phones before you enter the checkpoint queue and place them in your carry-on bag."
- "Remove food items from carry-on bags and place in bin for screening."
- "Practice good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly, including directly before and after completing the security screening process. If it is not possible to wash your hands, please use hand sanitizer."
- "Arrive at the airport early to allow adequate time for checking bags, completing security screening and getting to the departure gate. COVID-19 has affected staffing and operations across the airport environment, potentially adding time to your pre-flight experience."