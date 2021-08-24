For years and years I used to love to cause punishment to my own body by trying to take down food challenges. And while I would occasionally even impress myself, those days are behind me. I've noticed the older I get the more I need to take care of my body and not push it to the limit. So, as much as I want to see someone take down the food challenge in Flint called "Hercules" I know that I won't be the one getting my picture on the wall.

Yes, if you finish this food challenge you not only get your picture on the wall but you also get a Smoke Monkey BBQ t-shirt. But if you think this is going to be an easy task you might want to rethink that, there are only three people with their name on the wall so far for taking down "Hercules".

What Exactly Is the "Hercules" Food Challenge in Flint?

If you think you can eat a lot of barbecue maybe this is the food challenge for you, but you better be hungry. The Hercules food challenge in Flint includes Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Smoked Chicken, Jalapeno Sausage, and a Nashville Chicken Sandwich. Almost 3 lbs of food, if you eat it all then your picture gets added to their Mount Olympus leaderboard for all other customers to see.

There Are Quite a Few Food Challenges in East Texas

If barbecue isn't what you want for a food challenge there are many other challenges to choose from, click here to check out all the food challenges in the state of Texas.

