Only $75,000 For the Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas

Finding any property right now for $75,000 is almost a joke. Everyone knows that the real estate market is crazy right now and prices are still going up. But before you start reaching into your saving account to purchase the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas you need to understand how much work is going to be needed to make it comfortable.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The once historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas was once owned by the the owner of the Acme Brick Plant so when it was first built in 1930 it was stunning. The whole house was created from brick, concrete and steel making sure it was going to last for a long time. The architecture is beautiful, the gardens were once stunning, but as you will see below in the photos this property is going to need a lot of work. Although reading through the real estate listing it was fun to learn that this place used to host rooftop dances back in it's glory days.

More Details on the Bartlett House For Sale in Malakoff, Texas

Okay, the property needs lots of work but it's got a lot of great things to work on. The single family house is 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a total of 4,561 square feet. The whole property is 1.83 acres of land so there is plenty of space both inside the house and outside to do whatever you want.

The Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas Won't Be An Easy Flip House

If you're thinking you can buy this place fix a couple things and sell it for profit you might be able to, but most likely you're going to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars getting the property cleaned up. But if someone has the time, money, and patience to make it happen it could be restored to the amazing home and property that it once was.

Let's check out the recent photos of the home and property.

Photos of The Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas It was once owned by the owner of Acme Brick Company and first built in 1930.

