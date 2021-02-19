Ford Issues Two Safety Recalls

Ford Motor Company has issued two safety recalls for select vehicles that may have outdated parts.

I'm a Ford fan, always have been and always will be. But when I see things like this I just know the Dodge, and Toyota fanboys are raving right now.

Get our free mobile app

Ford identified that certain Takata airbag modules were not purged from service stock after the parts for the permanent service fix became available. Following extensive investigation and tracing, Ford could not account for some of the obsolete Takata service parts, indicating they may have been installed on vehicles as part of collision or theft repairs. Source NBC25.com

The new Ford Bronco is also having a recall. Which is a terrible look for their new rollout vehicle.

Affected 2021 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles were produced with rear suspension modules that may not be fully secured to the subframe. Rear suspension modules with loose or missing bolts may affect the vehicle’s stability, increasing the risk of an accident, and may result in reduced rear-impact crash performance, increasing the risk of injury. Source:NBC25.com

This new Ford Bronco is being advertised as the new outdoor vehicle that will dominate the universe and make lesser men shake in their boots. And I'll admit, I almost took the bait. The new Bronco was shaping up to give Jeep some serious competition especially with its upcoming "Warthog" edition. Hopefully, this recall won't discourage people from buying the Ford Bronco because I'm excited at what this thing will look like in the future once all the bugs get figured out.

I'm still a Ford fan no matter what!