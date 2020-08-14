RECALL: Brake Issues Push Ford To Recall More Than 500,000 Vehicles

Heads up if you drive a Ford! Even if your friend, sister, or neighbor drives one, you'll want to let them know.

The Ford Motor Company is recalling 562,000 vehicles due to a potential brake system problem.

The recall current affects 559,000 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge models and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

According to a press release, Ford says there is a problem with the SUV's front brake jounce hoses that could rupture and cause brake fluid to leak. The driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses that have a revised braid material. If your vehicle falls into the recall, the Ford reference number for this recall is 20S42.

Ford is also recalling around 3,000 2020 model Lincoln Corsair Crossovers because they may have been assembled without proper clearance between their rear suspension springs and toe link brackets.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

Dealers will inspect the vehicles for proper clearance between the toe link bracket and rear coil spring. If needed, the toe link bracket edge will be trimmed, and a new coil spring will be installed. If your vehicle falls into the recall, the Ford reference number for this recall is 20S41.