How Many Vehicles Have You Owned in Your Life?
Recently, several of us were in the break room and we started talking about how many vehicles we've owned in our life. After thinking about it, I have only owned four vehicles in my lifetime.
My first car was a 1973 Volkswagon Beetle. It was white and still had the original AM radio in it. I loved that car. But as a teenager will do, I was rough on it. I think I had it for about 4 years or so. If I could get another one, I would.
From there, I moved on to a 1996 Chevrolet S-10. I'm not much of truck guy but I enjoyed having this one.
After that I got a 1999 Ford Escort ZX2. It was a zippy, 2 door, 4 banger that sipped gas. During a couple of trips to Dallas, I kept track of the gas mileage and I was getting close to 50 miles per gallon. It didn't have cruise control, though, which really sucked for interstate driving.
I traded that one in for my current vehicle, 2004 Saturn Ion Redline. I bought it in 2006 so I've had that car now, gosh, 14 years now. It's time to upgrade but I haven't had a car payment in several years. Kinda enjoying that.
However, I seem to be among most people. According to a May 2017 article from CNBC, the average person will keep their car for 11.6 years.
I know some people that change cars every couple of years. I don't know if I could do that. There's something about finishing payments and getting that title in the mail. Here's to my next car, whatever or whenever that might be.