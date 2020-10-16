An argument between husband and wife took a wrong turn, and led to the arrest of a well known and trusted former reporter and current school district spokesperson in Central Texas.

According to a report from the Killeen Daily Herald, Taina Maya, former news anchor and current KISD chief of communications, was arrested Wednesday night by Waco police on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

Taina told the Herald, "It’s really saddening. It’s a really personal matter because it has to do with my marriage and my family. It’s unfortunate that our emotions got the best of us because this is not who we are: we love each other and our children."

Both Taina and her husband called police during the dispute once they realized that things were escalating. Officials confirmed Friday that Taina was arrested for assault- family violence. While Taina's arrest was not required to be reported to Killeen ISD, she did so anyway for the sake of transparency.

Taina and her husband are currently working with an attorney to dismiss the charge. Taina is requesting "prayers and grace and mercy.”

Dr. John Craft, Superintendent of Killeen ISD, released the following statement on Friday. “Taina Maya informed me of her arrest in her home Wednesday night and of the misdemeanor assault charge resulting from a domestic dispute with her husband. All KISD employees are accountable for his or her public conduct even when he or she is not acting as a District employee. However, based on the information available at this time, the events leading to Ms. Maya’s arrest occurred in the privacy of her home. While the District does not condone domestic violence of any type, it does strive to respect the privacy of its employees.”

When representing the community, one of the major rules is not to make any waves or cause negative attention. Being in the public eye certainly is not easy, and Taina is one of the last people I would expect to see arrested

You can judge Taina, but I wouldn't recommend it. Taina is an honest and respectable member of the Central Texas community and I'm sure that her family will bounce back from this unfortunate incident. We are all human, and we're all aware that life doesn't always go as planned. It looks like Taina is handling the situation with grace and honestly, sometimes that's the best you can do.