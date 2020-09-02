Fort Hood Announces Leadership Changes Amid Vanessa Guillen Investigation

Changes are coming to Fort Hood; changes some may say is long, long overdue. The base out of Killeen, announced effective Wednesday Sept. 2, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who oversaw Fort Hood at the time of Vanessa Guillen's disappearance earlier this year, was assigned a reduced role at the base.

The Guillen family expressed appreciation of the leadership change at the top of the Army base, but say it will not be enough as the investigation continues.

The family released the following statement through their attorney, Natalie Khawam:

"First, I would like to thank the Army and DOD for recognizing the seriousness of the matter at hand. Fort Hood and the Command structure is in much need of restructuring. While this is a small step in the direction for justice, this does not and will not address the issue of accountability. Sexual harassment, sexual assault, retaliation and other issues still plague our military. During these tumultuous times, we must enact strong effective policies that promote a safe environment for our service members. We owe it to our service members for all they sacrifice daily. We now call on Congress to provide an in-depth congressional investigation in order to provide correct and detailed accountability. We will seek to use the strength and support we received from our steadfast efforts to pass the #IamVanessaGuillen bill into a law. We will forever preserve her legacy by protecting those who honorably serve to protect us."

According to KTRK, Efflandt was already in line to vacate the top spot, according to Army officials, but a planned assignment to command the 1st Armored Division was put on hold.

Efflandt's successor, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, took over effective Wednesday.