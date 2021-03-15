Foxy Is Waiting To Give You Lots Of Love And Affection

In addition to love and affection, Foxy, has a lot of energy too!

Terriers and Jack Russell's are known to be high energy dogs and when you have a mixed breed like Foxy, you've got a pup that has a lot energy just waiting to be expended. So, if you're looking for a high energy dog, you've got to get to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and pay Foxy a visit. She's only five months old and weighs about fifteen pounds. Foxy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Gayle Helms says Foxy would thrive as a member of an active family because of her energy level. In addition, Foxy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Foxy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

