How to Get Free Donuts in Texas This Week

I'm going to level with you: I like donuts and I like free stuff. Chances are you do too, so I'm not saying anything radical here.

While the saying goes there's no such thing as a free lunch, but thanks to Dunkin' Donuts, there is a free breakfast. They are giving away free donuts every Wednesday for DD Perks members through April.

You can get a free classic donut when you purchase a beverage if you're a member of Dunkin's loyalty program. The promotion continues until April 21

Dunkin' also revealed some more fun news for us. Starting March 24, they'll be launching a Blueberry Pomegranate-flavored Dunkin' Refresher made with iced green tea, fruit concentrate, and B vitamins.

It does count toward your drink purchase to get your free donut, so yeah, I think we figured out your breakfast tomorrow. You're welcome!

Additionally, Krispy Kreme, a competitor, is also offering a free donut promotion: Get a free donut with proof you've been vaccinated against COVID-19. You can go in daily and show them your vaccination card for your free donut.

I'll keep an eye out for more freebie news to pass along. We're all on a tight budget these days, so anything we can get on the free side is welcome.

Now, if we can just talk Shipley Donuts into giving us some free donuts, the delicious circle will be complete.

Do you know of any deals or freebies your fellow listeners should know about? Feel free to sound off in the comments and let us know.