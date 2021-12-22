For anyone else who, like me, can tend to procrastinate during the Christmas season when it comes to decorating, presents, or whatever--you may find this very helpful, indeed.

If you're in need of a Christmas tree and either haven't had the time nor the money to go out and buy one at one of the various tree lots in East Texas, this is worth looking into as soon as possible.

Recently, one Tyler, Texas Wal-Mart location shared on their Facebook page that they would be giving away FREE, live Christmas trees as long as supplies last.

The Wal-Mart on Troup Highway in Tyler shared on their page that they "wanted to share some Holiday cheer!"

Well, we knew that they tout big savings at Wal-Mart. But giving stuff away for FREE is next level savings, my friends.

And maybe you don't need one, personally. But you may know a family who would find this a much welcome gift as we are just a few days away from Christmas.

And ya know, even if you DO already have your main tree up. Some people like to get an extra one or two so that their kids can have a little one in their bedrooms to make their own.

OR you may want to add another one to your dining room. HEY, when it comes to trees, the more the merrier, right? ;)

Whatever the case, I'd recommend giving them a quick phone call just to make sure they still have some left.

Merry Christmas, friends.

